Shoigu Chairs Meeting Of CIS, CSTO, SCO Defense Ministers In Moscow Region

Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Shoigu Chairs Meeting of CIS, CSTO, SCO Defense Ministers in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday chaired the meeting between the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Today's meeting is the first meeting of such a high level in the history of our international contacts," Shoigu said, greeting the participants.

The minister expressed confidence that the international military cooperation will intensify after this meeting, and its results "will become a solid basis for deepening cooperation between the defense ministries."

During the meeting, held with the support of the Russian Roscongress Foundation, the sides discussed possible measures to provide mutual assistance and build capacity to respond to biohazard threats, focusing on the exchange of experience in overcoming the consequences of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"The inadmissibility of dismantling the treaty regimes in the field of arms control, including nuclear arms control, was especially reaffirmed," Shoigu said.

The defense ministers also decided to expand cooperation in the fight against terrorism and the first joint command-staff exercises, Kavkaz-2020, will be held at the end of September.

Following the meeting, a joint communique was signed, reflecting consolidated approaches to resolving common security problems. The ministers reaffirmed the commitment to the invariable priority of combating international terrorism and extremism.

