Shoigu, CSTO Secretary General Discuss Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov discussed the development of military cooperation and improvement of power potential of the organization, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Topical issues of the development of the military component of the organization and the improvement of its power potential were discussed during the meeting," the statement said.

Shoigu also used this opportunity to congratulate Tasmagambetov on his recent appointment as CSTO Secretary General, according to the ministry.