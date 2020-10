Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With Armenian, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts to discuss current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On the evening of October 7, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu held talks by phone with defense ministers David Tonoyan of Armenia and Zakir Hasanov of Azerbaijan," the statement says.

During the talks, the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed, the ministry added.