Shoigu Discusses Karabakh, Syria With Turkish Defense Minister - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu disucced Karabakh and Syria during phone talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, held phone talks with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar today.

The defense ministers of Russia and Turkey discussed the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and exchanged views on stabilizing the situation in Syria," the statement says.