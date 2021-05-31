Shoigu Discusses Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh With Armenian Counterpart

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Armenian counterpart, Vagharshak Harutyunyan, discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and in places of deployment of Russian peacekeepers during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On May 31, Russian Defense Minister Gen. Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan. During the conversation, the situation in the region and areas where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.