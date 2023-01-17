Shoigu Discusses With Defense Ministry Increasing Military Personnel to 1.5Mln - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting with the senior leadership of the Russian armed forces on the implementation of the decision of the Russian president to increase the number of military to 1.5 million military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Such changes, which will also need to be synchronized with the supply of weapons and the construction of necessary infrastructure, are scheduled to take place in 2023-2026, the minister said.

In order to ensure an increase in the number of Russian military, special attention will be paid to recruiting contractors, ensuring the timely supply of equipment, as well as increasing landfills in existing military districts and new Russian territories, Shoigu said.