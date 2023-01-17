UrduPoint.com

Shoigu Discusses With Defense Ministry Increasing Military Personnel To 1.5Mln - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Shoigu Discusses With Defense Ministry Increasing Military Personnel to 1.5Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting with the senior leadership of the Russian armed forces on the implementation of the decision of the Russian president to increase the number of military to 1.5 million military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian defense minister held a meeting with Russian deputy ministers of defense, the commanders-in-Chief of the Russian armed forces and commanders on the implementation of the decision of the Russian president to increase the number of the Russian military to 1.

5 million personnel," the ministry said.

Such changes, which will also need to be synchronized with the supply of weapons and the construction of necessary infrastructure, are scheduled to take place in 2023-2026, the minister said.

In order to ensure an increase in the number of Russian military, special attention will be paid to recruiting contractors, ensuring the timely supply of equipment, as well as increasing landfills in existing military districts and new Russian territories, Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

12 minutes ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

1 hour ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

1 hour ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.