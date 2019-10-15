UrduPoint.com
Shoigu, Esper Discuss Situation In Syria In Phone Talks On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:48 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed the current situation in war-torn Syria during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed the current situation in war-torn Syria during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper took place on October 15. The sides discussed issues of mutual interest in the context of the situation in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

