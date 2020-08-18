UrduPoint.com
Shoigu, Esper Exchange Opinions On Situation In Various Regions - Russian Defense Ministry

Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:48 PM

Shoigu, Esper Exchange Opinions on Situation in Various Regions - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper exchanged opinions on situation in various regions of the world, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper exchanged opinions on situation in various regions of the world, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The phone conversation happened on Esper's initiative, according to the Russian ministry.

"The heads of the defense ministries discussed strengthening trust and transparency measures to prevent incidents during the two sides' military activities," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

