MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone talks with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On October 7, phone talks were held between Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the initiative of the American side," the ministry said in a statement.