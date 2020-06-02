Shoigu Expressed Concern to Esper Over US Pullout From Open Skies Treaty - Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed concern to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper over destruction of international arms control agreements, including the Open Skies Treaty, by Washington, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu expressed concern to US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper over destruction of international arms control agreements, including the Open Skies Treaty, by Washington, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shoigu and Esper held a phone conversation earlier in the day.

"The Russian side expressed concern about the consistent destruction of international arms control treaties, including the Open Skies Treaty, by the United States" the statement says.

The Russian minister reiterated his readiness to discuss current international security issues with the United States as part of a bilateral dialogue, the ministry said.

Shoigu also invited Esper to share the experience of military experts in the fight against COVID-19, it said.

"The Russian Defense Minister proposed to consolidate efforts of the two countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in order to effectively respond to similar situations in the future, as well as to exchange experience between specialized military experts who were involved in this work," the ministry said.