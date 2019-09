Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday

It said Shoigu and Parly had discussed the preparation of the Security Cooperation Council meeting in the 2 + 2 format, due on September 9.