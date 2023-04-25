Shoigu Holds Bilateral Talks With Iran, Syria, Turkey Counterparts - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held several bilateral meetings with the defense ministers of Syria, Iran and turkey in Moscow, and discussed ensuring global and regional security, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On April 25, 2023, the Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, held a number of bilateral talks with the heads of the military departments of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic who arrived in Moscow. During the meetings, topical issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as various aspects of ensuring global and regional security were discussed," the ministry said.