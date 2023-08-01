Open Menu

Shoigu Holds Talks With Chief of Staff of Algerian Military - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with Algerian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Said Chengriha and noted that the bilateral relations are developing dynamically, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held talks with Algerian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Said Chengriha and noted that the bilateral relations are developing dynamically, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russian Minister of Defense, General of the Army, Sergei Shoigu held talks with the Chief of Staff of the National People's Army of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Army General Said Chengriha. The Russian minister noted that Russian-Algerian relations are developing especially dynamically and positively," the statement said.

Russia and Algeria aim to pursue independent foreign policy and defend national interests, despite the Western pressure, Shoigu said.

"We have given a clear signal to the whole world that Russia and Algeria are aiming to pursue an independent foreign policy and defend their national interests, despite the unprecedented pressure from the West," Shoigu said at a meeting with Chengriha.

Russia recognizes Algeria's leading position in ensuring security in northern Africa, and Moscow is ready to help increase combat capabilities of Algerian military, the Russian minister underscored.

