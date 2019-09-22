UrduPoint.com
Shoigu Hopes Kiev Able To Calm Down Ukrainian Extremists Calling For War With Russia

Shoigu Hopes Kiev Able to Calm Down Ukrainian Extremists Calling for War With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu voiced hope that Kiev would be able to stop the calls of Ukrainian extremists for a war with Russia, and expressed regret that such statements had not been suppressed by the Ukrainian authorities before.

"I really hope that the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian authorities have enough will, strength and opportunities to calm down those hotheads that call for such stupidity and a crazy scenario. Sooner or later, one will have to stop extremists in Ukraine. It is only a pity that it has not been done before," Shoigu told the Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper in an interview.

According to the minister, he even does not want to think about a possibility of direct armed confrontation between the Russian and Ukrainian armed forces.

