MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu raised concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" during a phone conversation with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, yhe Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Indian colleague his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the statement says.