UrduPoint.com

Shoigu, Indian Counterpart Discuss Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Shoigu, Indian Counterpart Discuss Kiev's 'Dirty Bomb' Plot - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu raised concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine using a "dirty bomb" during a phone conversation with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, yhe Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ukraine was discussed. Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu conveyed to his Indian colleague his concerns about possible provocations by Ukraine with the use of a 'dirty bomb,'" the statement says.

Related Topics

India Army Ukraine Russia

Recent Stories

vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

6 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

18 minutes ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

32 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.