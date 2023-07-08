Open Menu

Shoigu Inspects Combat Training Of Military Personnel Of New Formations - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the organization of training of military personnel of new formations at the training grounds of Russia's Southern Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu checked the organization of combat training of contract military personnel of newly formed formations and military units at the training grounds of the Southern Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry specified that service members receive training in special tactical, medical, and firefighting skills, driving military and special equipment, as well as communications. The course of intensive training of contract soldiers lasts 38 days.

"Representatives of the command of the Southern Military District reported to Sergei Shoigu that all exercises at the training grounds are conducted under the guidance of officers with combat experience gained during the special military operation," the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministry added that Shoigu checked the preparation and training of T-90 Proryv tank crews, as well as the way contract soldiers are trained in conducting combat operations in various conditions and terrain, including urban combat.

"All training is conducted on new military equipment ... Trainees ... work out elements of protection against enemy fire, as well as skills to defeat Western weapons," the Russian defense ministry said.

