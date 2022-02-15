Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Syria, where he inspected the course of the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Syria, where he inspected the course of the exercises of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu inspected the exercises of the Russian Navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, conducted as part of a series of naval exercises in operationally important areas of the World Ocean, as well as in the waters of the seas adjacent to Russia," the ministry said.

At the logistics service point of the Russian Navy in Tartus, Shoigu heard a report by the Navy Commander-in-Chief, Adm. Nikolai Evmenov, on the implementation of joint combat training exercises by Russian ships and aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces to defeat ship groups of a mock enemy, as well as firing at sea and air targets using artillery and anti-submarine weapons.

Evmenov reported that more than 15 warships of the Pacific, Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in maneuvers in the Mediterranean, including the Varyag and Marshal Ustinov missile cruisers, the Admiral Kasatonov and Admiral Grigorovich frigates, and large anti-submarine ships. Admiral Tributs, Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels, as well as over 30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

During the exercises, measures to search for foreign submarines, establish control over navigation in the Mediterranean Sea and the flight of aircraft over it are also being worked out .

Shoigu set tasks to further improve the infrastructure of the naval base in Syria's Tartus.

The minister also inspected the Russian airbase Hmeimim in Syria.