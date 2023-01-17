Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group HQ During Work in Special Operation Zone - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group operating in Ukraine during work in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Shoigu inspected the headquarters of the Vostok group of troops in the course of work in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

The minister also heard a report from the commander of the group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, on the current situation and the actions of the group of troops commanding in other directions, the statement read.