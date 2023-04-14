Shoigu Instructs Deputy Defense Minister to Brief Military Attaches on Inspection Tasks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed on Friday Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin to bring to the attention of foreign military attaches information about the tasks of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet.

"Fomin (is instructed to) to organize the communication to the (foreign) military attaches of information on the tasks of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.