Shoigu Instructs Russian Troops in Syria to Assist in Earthquake Aftermath - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed the commander of Russian troops in Syria to help the country's authorities eliminate the consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey at at 01:17 GMT. Later, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that it recorded another earthquake of 7.

7 magnitude in central part of Turkey at 10:24 GMT.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has given instructions to the commander of the Russian group of troops in Syria to assist in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake that occurred on the territory of the republic," the statement said.

The ministry added that 10 joint task forces of the Russian military consisting of 300 servicemen and 60 equipment units in Syria will help in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake.