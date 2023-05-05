UrduPoint.com

Shoigu Instructs To Pay Special Attention To Supplying Troops With Equipment

Published May 05, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Shoigu Instructs to Pay Special Attention to Supplying Troops With Equipment

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed to pay extra attention to supplying troops stationed in the special military operation zone with weapons and equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed to pay extra attention to supplying troops stationed in the special military operation zone with weapons and equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The head of the Russian military department set the task to Col. Gen. A. (Alexey) Kuzmenkov to keep under special control the issues of continuous and rhythmic supply of troops in the area of a special military operation with all the necessary weapons and military equipment," the ministry said.

