Shoigu Invites US Counterpart to June 24 Victory Parade on Red Square - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, during a phone conversation, invited US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to take part in the Victory Parade on Red Square on June 24, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu invited Mark Esper to take part in a military parade on Red Square on June 24, 2020, in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory," the statement says.