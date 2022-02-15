UrduPoint.com

Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on behalf of the Russian president, held a meeting in Syria with the country's president, Bashar Assad, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on behalf of the Russian president, held a meeting in Syria with the country's president, Bashar Assad, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu made a working trip to Damascus, where he was received by Syrian President Bashar Assad," the ministry said.

Shoigu briefed Assad about the exercises of the Russian Navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Also during the meeting, "various issues of military-technical cooperation between countries were discussed as part of the joint fight against the remnants of international terrorists, as well as certain aspects of Russia's humanitarian assistance to the population of Syria, suffering from prohibitive sanctions by the United States and Western countries," the defense ministry specified.

Related Topics

Army Syria Russia Damascus Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - ..

Shoigu Inspects Naval Exercises in Mediterranean - Russian Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggress ..

Lavrov Notes to Blinken Inadmissibility of Aggressive Rhetoric - Russian Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

NATO Enlargement Not on Agenda Right Now - Scholz

3 minutes ago
 38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

ATC awards life term to accused of murder case

7 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine ..

Japanese Prime Minister Says Ready to Lend Ukraine $100Mln in Emergency Assistan ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>