Shoigu Meets Syrian President Bashar Assad - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on behalf of the Russian president, held a meeting in Syria with the country's president, Bashar Assad, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"On behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Sergei Shoigu made a working trip to Damascus, where he was received by Syrian President Bashar Assad," the ministry said.

Shoigu briefed Assad about the exercises of the Russian Navy in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Also during the meeting, "various issues of military-technical cooperation between countries were discussed as part of the joint fight against the remnants of international terrorists, as well as certain aspects of Russia's humanitarian assistance to the population of Syria, suffering from prohibitive sanctions by the United States and Western countries," the defense ministry specified.