MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) It is important that Armenia take part in joint military exercises within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Armenia is a member of our organization, our ally.

We are interested in establishing peace and are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the Transcaucasus. At the same time, I would especially like to note the importance of the participation of the Armenian side in joint operational and combat training activities within the framework of the CSTO," Shoigu said at a meeting of CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.