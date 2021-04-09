UrduPoint.com
Shoigu Orders Improvements In Army Robots' Resistance To Radiation - Defense Ministry

Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Friday ordered work to be done on boosting the resistance of Russian army robots to radiation, the ministry of defense said on Friday

NAKHABINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Friday ordered work to be done on boosting the resistance of Russian army robots to radiation, the ministry of defense said on Friday.

Earlier in the day Shoigu reviewed the execution of state contracts on developing and producing army robotic complexes by 766 UPTK company.

"The defense minister paid attention to the importance of modernizing robotic complexes concerning their sustainability and their use under the impact of strong electromagnetic radiation as well as radioactive pollution," the ministry said.

The Russian army currently possesses robots of the Uran series, including mining robot Uran-6, firefighter Uran-14, and assault robot Uran-9.

