Shoigu Orders To Implement Presidential Decree On Partial Mobilization In Russia
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered to implement President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilization in the country.
"I order to start implementation," Shoigu said.
