Shoigu, Parly Discuss COVID-19 Response - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart, Florence Parly, spoke about the coronavirus response and other cooperation avenues, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The measures against the spread of the COVID-19, bilateral interaction on military issues, arms control issues were discussed," the ministry said.

Shoigu and Parly also agreed to organize the work of expert groups on security and mutual port visits of ships.