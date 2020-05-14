UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoigu, Parly Discuss COVID-19 Response - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

Shoigu, Parly Discuss COVID-19 Response - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart, Florence Parly, spoke about the coronavirus response and other cooperation avenues, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart, Florence Parly, spoke about the coronavirus response and other cooperation avenues, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The measures against the spread of the COVID-19, bilateral interaction on military issues, arms control issues were discussed," the ministry said.

Shoigu and Parly also agreed to organize the work of expert groups on security and mutual port visits of ships.

Related Topics

Russia Florence Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

26 minutes ago

Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance t ..

3 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather with chances of light rain f ..

3 minutes ago

US Warns Maritime Industry Against Iran, North Kor ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Children With COVID-Linked Syndrome Cont ..

3 minutes ago

EU ambassador meets Ijaz Shah, offers 150 mln Euro ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.