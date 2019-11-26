UrduPoint.com
Shoigu, Parly Discussed Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed by phone the situation in Syria and bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed by phone the situation in Syria and bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"On November 26, at the request of the French side, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Shoigu held a telephone conversation with French Defense Minister Parly. They exchanged views on the situation in Syria, as well as the current state of Russian-French military cooperation," the statement said.

