Shoigu Praises Russian-Chinese Military Cooperation As Joint Drills Enter Active Phase

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:09 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu lauded the military cooperation between Russia and China and stressed the importance of building up further collaboration at the joint drills held at a Chinese training ground on Friday

QINGTONGXIA TRAINING GROUND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu lauded the military cooperation between Russia and China and stressed the importance of building up further collaboration at the joint drills held at a Chinese training ground on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, arrived at the Qingtongxia training ground in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, to oversee the joint Russian-Chinese Sibu/Interaction-2021 drills. The exercise entered its last day after it was launched on Monday. It is aimed at demonstrating capabilities of China and Russia to fight terrorism, as well as maintain peace and stability in the region. Up to 10,000 troops of the Eastern Military District represented Russia in the drills.

"The practice of conducting joint Russian-Chinese operational and combat training has become routine.

We have achieved a high level of interaction between our armed forces on land, in the air and at sea. Its buildup is important," Shoigu said at a meeting with Wei.

The minister also thanked his counterpart for the invitation to attend the drills.

"We are holding this kind of exercise on the territory of China with the participation of the Russian military contingent for the first time," Shoigu noted.

He further praised the military performance of both armies, noting high professionalism in the maneuvers and coordinating actions. The servicemen who distinguished themselves in the exercises were given awards.

The military cooperation between Russia and China is reaching a qualitatively new level, according to the minister, which contributes to ensuring global and regional stability.

