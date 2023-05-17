MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Kiev's words about allegedly shooting down six Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles by their air defense system are not true, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I have already said it before and I will repeat it again.

We have not launched as many Kinzhal missiles as they allegedly shoot down in their statements every time. Moreover, the number of these 'Ukrainian interceptions,' and who really controls the US complexes is still a big question ” exceeds our launches by three times. And they mistake the type of missiles all the time. That is why they miss," Shoigu said.