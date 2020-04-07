UrduPoint.com
Shoigu Says 49 Mobile Sanitary Groups Created Within Russian Army To Detect COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) A total of 49 mobile sanitary-epidemiological groups have been formed within the Russian armed forces for detecting coronavirus cases, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Forty-nine mobile sanitary-epidemiological units have been formed for detecting virus carriers and reacting urgently," Shoigu said at a teleconference.

He added that 16 military hospitals for coronavirus patients will be constructed by May 15, as scheduled.

The minister also tasked the chief of the Russian Eastern Military District with preparing the hospital ship Irtysh for housing more coronavirus patients to lessen the burden on hospitals.

