Shoigu Says 53 Drones, 27 Rocket Attacks on Russian Air Base in Syria Downed in 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Defensive systems installed at Russia 's main air base in the Syrian Arab Republic have shielded against a multitude of drone and rocket attack in 2019 Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"Russian military facilities are successfully shielded defense missile systems and electronic warfare systems.

This year alone, they shot down 53 drones, and 27 multiple-launch rocket system shells fired by terrorists," Shoigu said, speaking at annual expanded meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board.

Shoigu added that Syrian government defensive systems, mainly supplied by Russia, have repelled 83 attacks by the US-led coalition forces, Israel and terrorists, destroying 217 ballistic missiles, 38 guided missiles and 25 drones.