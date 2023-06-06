Shoigu Says 71 Russian Soldiers Killed During Ukrainian Offensive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that 71 Russian soldiers were killed during the Ukrainian offensive, adding that the military also lost 15 tanks and 9 infantry fighting vehicles.

"In total ... 71 servicepeople were killed, 210 were injured. 15 tanks, 9 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 vehicles and 9 guns were destroyed," Shoigu said.