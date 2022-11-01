Shoigu Says 87,000 Conscripted Under Partial Mobilization Sent to Combat Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that 87,000 people out of 300,000 conscripted under the partial mobilization were sent to combat areas.

"87,000 people have been sent to combat areas after additional training and combat coordination," Shoigu said.

"The combat coordination of the formed units is being completed at the training grounds. The main efforts are focused on field training, the ability to use means of communication, navigation and reconnaissance.

More than 3,000 instructors, who received combat experience during the special military operation, have been involved in the work," Shoigu said.

The training centers prepare crews of combat vehicles and tanks, artillerymen, snipers, specialists of unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare and others, the minister said.

The Russian defense minister underscored that the commanders of the military districts and Russia's Northern Fleet need to train the formed new units together with the one that are already participating in the special operation.