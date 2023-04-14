Shoigu Says Check of Pacific Fleet Aimed at Boosting Russian Ability to Repel Ocean Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The main purpose of the unscheduled inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet is to enhance the ability of the country's armed forces to "repel the aggression of a probable enemy" from maritime directions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The main objective of this inspection is to increase the ability of the armed forces to repel the aggression of a probable enemy from ocean and sea directions," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

In accordance with the General Staff's orders, the fleet will have to refine the operational plan taking into account the training situation, prepare the troops for combat actions in a short time, carry out operational deployment and work out a set of training and combat tasks both in the near and far maritime zones.