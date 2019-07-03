UrduPoint.com
Shoigu Says Defense Ministry To Provide Assistance To Families Of Killed Submariners

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 03:20 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry will provide all required assistance and support to the families of submariners who died in a fire on Russia's deep-sea submersible, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday

Russia's Defense Ministry has said a fire broke out in the Russian territorial waters on July 1 on the research deep-sea submersible, killing 14 sailors.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Shoigu to personally visit Severomorsk and hear reports on the causes of the accident. On Wednesday morning, Shoigu arrived in Severomorsk, where he held a meeting with members of the commission to establish the causes of the fire.

"The Defense Ministry will provide the necessary assistance and support to their families... Please honor the memory of the killed submariners-heroes with a minute of silence," Shoigu said at a meeting dedicated to the accident.

