Shoigu Says German Counterpart Must Know Results Of Amassing Troops Near Russian Border

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:19 PM

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer must know very well what the pulling troops to Russian borders leads to, Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday, commenting on the counterpart's recent call on NATO to deter Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer must know very well what the pulling troops to Russian borders leads to, Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday, commenting on the counterpart's recent call on NATO to deter Russia.

Earlier this week NATO defense ministers adopted a new plan to protect member states from alleged threat from Russia. Commenting on the plan, the German minister called it "the way of deterrence," noting it is due to Russia's "current behavior."

"Against the backdrop of calls for military containment of Russia, NATO is consistently pulling forces to our borders.

The German defense minister must know well how this once ended for Germany and Europe," Shoigu said.

The�minister noted that security in Europe can only be integral, without infringing on Russia's interests.

"But it is NATO that is not ready today for an equal dialogue. Moreover, NATO's plan to 'deter' Afghanistan enged up in a catastrophe, with which the entire world is dealing now," he added.

