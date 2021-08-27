MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Intense efforts are being made abroad to meddle in Russia's internal affairs, with special anti-Russian centers being set up along the country's borders, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

Shoigu spoke during the ongoing Army-2021 defense industry forum in the Moscow Region.

"First of all, there are attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our country. Step by step, deep work is being carried out against us. From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka," Shoigu said.

Anti-Russian propaganda centers are being set up in such cities as Riga, Tallinn, Warsaw and Helsinki, according to the minister.

Russia, he stressed, has to protect itself from this interference in order to keep alive the memory of its history and the achievements of previous generations.