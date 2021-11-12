Shoigu Says NATO Presence Near Russian Borders on Rise - Defense Ministry

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the wide range of issues at the Russia-France 2+2 format meeting on Friday, including NATO presence near Russian borders, strategic stability and European security, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the wide range of issues at the Russia-France 2+2 format meeting on Friday, including NATO presence near Russian borders, strategic stability and European security, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said.

"The defense minister noted at the meeting that the military-political situation in Europe is degrading.

The buildup of NATO's military presence near the Russian borders continues. At the same time, he pointed out that Russian initiatives aimed at increasing predictability and reducing the risk of incidents remain in force," Fomin told reporters after the meeting in Paris.

According to the official, the ministers also talked about the situation in Europe, the middle East and North Africa.

"The important topics of strategic stability and European security, arms control, bilateral relations were also touched upon," Fomin added.