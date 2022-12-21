Shoigu Says Needed to Increase Number of Russian Armed Forces to 1.5Mln Military Personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) It is necessary to bring the number of the Russian armed forces to 1.5 million military personnel, including 695,000 contract soldiers, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"In order to guarantee the solution of the tasks of ensuring Russia's military security, it is necessary to increase the number of the armed forces to 1.5 million military personnel, including contract military personnel to 695,000 people," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.

The minister also instructed to increase the number of contract servicemen to 521,000 by the end of the year, taking into account the replacement of the mobilized in the groupings and the recruitment of new formations.