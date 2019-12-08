UrduPoint.com
Shoigu Says Russia Ready For Cooperation With NATO Despite Deterioration In Relations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

Shoigu Says Russia Ready for Cooperation With NATO Despite Deterioration in Relations

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, Russia, December 8 (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to cooperate with NATO despite the fact that bilateral relations continue to deteriorate each year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"We maintained quite active cooperation in Brussels five years ago ... It seemed to us that we had options and opportunities to move forward in implementing [agreements]. However, unfortunately, all this has not only stopped, but [relations] continue to deteriorate each year. On our part, all doors are open and we are ready for cooperation," Shoigu told a tv program aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

