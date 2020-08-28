UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoigu Says Russian Anti-Drone System Under Development Could Be Deployed To Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Shoigu says Russian Anti-Drone System Under Development Could Be Deployed to Syria

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Friday that Russia could deploy its latest anti-drone system, currently under development, to Syria if it tests well.

"We need to develop systems like that. If it's ready for trial, let's test it at strategic drills Kavkaz-2020. If it tests well, we will send it to Syria," the minister said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia

Recent Stories

Allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was a ‘mistak ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam is determined to make first century in ..

22 minutes ago

 Former civil approaches SJC against LHC CJ Muham ..

44 minutes ago

Emirati woman are key partners in country&#039;s a ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan records significant decline in Coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

Urban flooding caused by heavy rain in Karachi kil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.