Shoigu says Russian Anti-Drone System Under Development Could Be Deployed to Syria

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Friday that Russia could deploy its latest anti-drone system, currently under development, to Syria if it tests well.

"We need to develop systems like that. If it's ready for trial, let's test it at strategic drills Kavkaz-2020. If it tests well, we will send it to Syria," the minister said.