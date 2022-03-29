Shoigu Says Russian Military Will Not Send New Conscripts to Hot Spots

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the military will not send citizens conscripted for military service this spring to any hot spots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the military will not send citizens conscripted for military service this spring to any hot spots.

"Russian citizens conscripted for military service this spring will not be sent to any hot spots," Shoigu told a briefing.

The minister said that new conscripts will begin their service with vocational military training, which will last from three to five months.

Shoigu also noted that "all soldiers of last year's spring draft will be dismissed at the end of their term of service and will be sent to their places of residence.

"

Moreover, the minister ordered responsible personnel to maintain all measures aimed at tackling COVID-19 to prevent infections among military conscripts.

Russia has obligatory military service for all male citizens ages 18-27. The draft takes place twice a year, in spring and fall. The term of service for each man is one year. New conscripts receive basic combat training for a month or vocational military training from three to five months, and then continue their service until the end of the term.