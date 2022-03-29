UrduPoint.com

Shoigu Says Russian Military Will Not Send New Conscripts To Hot Spots

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Shoigu Says Russian Military Will Not Send New Conscripts to Hot Spots

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the military will not send citizens conscripted for military service this spring to any hot spots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that the military will not send citizens conscripted for military service this spring to any hot spots.

"Russian citizens conscripted for military service this spring will not be sent to any hot spots," Shoigu told a briefing.

The minister said that new conscripts will begin their service with vocational military training, which will last from three to five months.

Shoigu also noted that "all soldiers of last year's spring draft will be dismissed at the end of their term of service and will be sent to their places of residence.

"

Moreover, the minister ordered responsible personnel to maintain all measures aimed at tackling COVID-19 to prevent infections among military conscripts.

Russia has obligatory military service for all male citizens ages 18-27. The draft takes place twice a year, in spring and fall. The term of service for each man is one year. New conscripts receive basic combat training for a month or vocational military training from three to five months, and then continue their service until the end of the term.

Related Topics

Russia Man Male All From

Recent Stories

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

3 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

3 minutes ago
 Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife establis ..

Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergenc ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positi ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea ..

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

3 minutes ago
 Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.