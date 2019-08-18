Shoigu Says Russian Military Would Welcome NATO Counterparts at International Army Games

Russian military would be happy to welcome teams from NATO countries at International Army Games events and look at their skills and capabilities, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Russian military would be happy to welcome teams from NATO countries at International Army Games events and look at their skills and capabilities, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The closing ceremony of the 5th International Army Games 2019 (ARMY-2019) started at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region earlier on Saturday.

"We will be pleased to see any of NATO countries at our games. And we will be glad not only to meet them here, but also look at their military hardware and see what it is capable of," Shoigu said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

He explained that "it is better to understand each other here rather than wait for a moment when some different opportunity emerges," adding that he "would not like to see this opportunity arise"

The minister noted that once the Army Games had become an international event, NATO countries had been invited to join it.

"And I must tell you that many countries did give their consent," he added.

ARMY-2019 kicked off on August 3. Over 200 teams from 36 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.