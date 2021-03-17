Shoigu Says Russian-Turkish Cooperation Complex But Efficient

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) SULTAN, March 17 (Sputnik) - Russia and Turkey conduct a complex but productive work in different spheres, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"Speaking about relations with Turkey, we conduct very difficult, very complicated, but quite efficient work... It is difficult because there are obstacles, Turkey's membership in NATO is an obstacle, too. But in itself, I would say, it is a unique experience when one state is in NATO, the second is not. They find a common language, conduct joint work and operations, find compromises where it seems to be impossible, However, we find ways to solve the issues," Shoigu told Kazakh news portal Tengrinews.

In 2016 the relationship between Moscow and Ankara, undermined by Turkey's shootdown of the Russian Su-24 attack aircraft in November 2015 in Syria, was normalized. The countries cooperate in different spheres, including the Syrian conflict settlement within the Astana Platform, the energy sector, military cooperation manifested in Turkey's purchasing Russian S-400 missile systems.