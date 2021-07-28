Shoigu Says Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Provokes Surge in Terrorist Activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Hasty withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan provoked a sharp increase in terrorist activities, and effort is already being implemented to address the rapid degradation of the security situation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Today, we prioritize joint effort to neutralize threats coming from the territory of neighboring Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of foreign troops from there provoked a rapid degradation of the situation, an increase and a surge in terrorist activities.

Therefore, appropriate measures should be taken, and this is already being done," Shoigu said at a meeting with Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo.

A number of joint drills is planned both bilaterally and within the Collective Security Treaty Organization to practice repelling possible threats, the Russian minister said.

"Additional gratuitous deliveries of Russian weapons and equipment to the Tajik army were organized," Shoigu continued.