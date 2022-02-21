Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provocations

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday said that the Ukrainian military has deployed some 59,300 soldiers close to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics in a preparation for military provocations or a full-scale offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday said that the Ukrainian military has deployed some 59,300 soldiers close to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics in a preparation for military provocations or a full-scale offensive.

"A total of 59,300 troops are concentrated near the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions," Shoigu told a meeting of the Russian Security Council, adding that "the Tochka-U missile systems, 345 tanks, 2,160 armored combat vehicles, 820 artillery pieces and mortars, 160 multiple rocket launchers" were deployed with� Ukrainian soldiers.

The Russian minister said that Ukraine is on high alert, and it is preparing either provocations or is poised to resolve the conflict in the breakaway east militarily.

"In general, the situation is very tense. Since February 14, we have been observing ... efforts to bring (Ukraine's) combat readiness to actually the highest stage, which means that either big serious provocations are being prepared or a forceful option of the solution in Donbass is being prepared," the minister said.