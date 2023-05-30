MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The drone attack carried out by Ukraine early on Tuesday targeted civilian facilities of Moscow, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"This morning, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist act in the Moscow region. I would like to note that it was against civilian targets. Eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in it. All of them were hit," Shoigu said during a conference call.