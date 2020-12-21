UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shoigu Says US Boosted Surveillance Near Russian Borders By 15% Year-on-Year In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Shoigu Says US Boosted Surveillance Near Russian Borders by 15% Year-on-Year in 2020

The US surveillance activities near Russian borders grew by 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US surveillance activities near Russian borders grew by 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The intensity of surveillance and demonstrative activities of US aircraft and vessels near Russian borders increased by 15 percent, compared to the previous year," Shoigu said.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Russia 2020

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

11 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

28 minutes ago

Construction of smart fish farming ship starts in ..

2 minutes ago

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad& ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.