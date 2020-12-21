Shoigu Says US Boosted Surveillance Near Russian Borders by 15% Year-on-Year in 2020

The US surveillance activities near Russian borders grew by 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The US surveillance activities near Russian borders grew by 15 percent year-on-year in 2020, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The intensity of surveillance and demonstrative activities of US aircraft and vessels near Russian borders increased by 15 percent, compared to the previous year," Shoigu said.