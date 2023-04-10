(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that he will discuss the further presence of Russian military in Belarus and a possible expansion of cooperation at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"Indeed, a fairly large group (of Russian military is being trained) here (in Belarus). And, of course, today we will consider all the issues of its further stay, and preparation, and, probably, expanding the scope that you discussed together with (Russian President) Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin)," Shoigu said, as quoted by Belarus's state-run Belta news agency.